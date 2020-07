Or Copy this URL to Share

Marianne Chinchar Marianne Chinchar, age 57, of Willowick, passed away April 7, 2020. She was born in Willowick on July 30, 1962. A Memorial Mass for Marianne will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick.



