Marianne T. Anderson, 77, of Madison, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family on October 10, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1942, the daughter of Theodore and Jeannette (Toumazos) Tetonis. She graduated from Jane Addams Vocational High as a licensed Cosmetologist. Later, after raising her family, she entered ACJVS and became a licensed CLPN and worked in local hospitals, retiring from Stewart Lodge. She was married to Craig Anderson in 1964; was the mother of Craig S. (Susan) Anderson, of Painesville, Michael J. (Sara) Anderson, of Orwell, Jeannette M. (Randy) Haffey, of Painesville, Sarah A. (Tim Paratto) Hinkle, of Madison, Jamie E. (John) Jelenic, of Eastlake, and raised another daughter, Joyce Trumble. She is also the grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of seven. Marianne was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Tetonis; brother, George Tetonis; and mother, Jeannette Tetonis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Kirtland Christian Fellowship, 10001 Chillicothe Road, in Kirtland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Marianne’s name to The , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019