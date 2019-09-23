|
Marie A. (nee DiGiorno) Cirelli, 89, of Willoughby, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Wickliffe Country Place. Born Oct. 20, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 43 years. Marie was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, an avid Cleveland Sports fan, and loved following the Indians, Browns and Cavs. She also loved being an interior decorator and enjoyed painting. Marie was a shopper, and enjoyed shopping for animal print and zebra print clothing. She was the loving mother of Samuel D. (Wanda) Delzoppo and Andrew J. (Connie) Delzoppo Sr.; cherished grandmother of Andrew Delzoppo Jr., Danielle (Azis) Rakhmatov and Joseph (Katie) Delzoppo; great-grandmother of Kamila Rakhmatov; sister of Toni DiGiorno; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her first husband, John “Deepsea” Delzoppo in 1964; second husband, Dominic Leonard Cirelli in 1988; daughter, Joann Corradetti; son, John Delzoppo; parents, Sam and Jean (nee Vellucci) DiGiorno; and sisters, Norma Shalan and Joann (Babe, dec.) Cucinelli. Family services were held, followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019