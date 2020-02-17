|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Marie A. Morello (nee Calori), age 86, formerly of Wickliffe, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (family and friends please meet at church). Mrs. Morello passed away February 15, 2020 and was born on December 18, 1933. Marie was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Italian Sons and Daughters of America Avanti Amerita Lodge #133 and the Little Italy Retirees. Marie was the beloved wife of Louis; dearest mother of Jeff (Raquel), Mark (Monica) and Mary-Jo “MJ”; devoted grandmother of Zachary; dear sister of Joseph; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael; parents, Costantino and Giovannina (nee Delcalzo) Calori; siblings, George, Andrew, Danny, Ida and Grace. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Entombment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, where she will be laid to rest with her son, Michael. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to Absolute Hospice Foundation (https://www.abshospicefoundation.org/donatenow). To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020