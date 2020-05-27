Marie A. Perrotti
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie A. Perrotti, age 73, of Jefferson, died unexpectedly Friday at the Ashtabula Co. Medical Center after being admitted in the early morning hours on Friday.She was born July 9, 1946 in Euclid, the daughter of Frank & Ursula (Rakar) Vovko and resided in Euclid before moving to Jefferson five years ago. Marie is a retired employee of Medical Mutual in Cleveland.She was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church in Euclid and the Slovenian Club. She enjoyed baking and sewing.Survivors include two daughters, Christine M. (Patrick Umphrey) Perrotti of Euclid and Anita M. (Gary) Licate of Jefferson; a step-grandson, Matthew H. Licate of Jefferson; a sister, Janet Spock of Willowick and her former husband, John M. (Pat Bradek) Perrotti of Jefferson.Her parents and a brother, F. Nicholas Vovko preceded her in death.Calling hours will be held Thursday, 6/4/20 from 6-8 PM at the Jefferson Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson with Deacon Peter Travalek of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church leading a prayer service at 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 AM at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.Social distancing will be observed during the calling hours and a limited amount of people will be able to get out of their vehicles at the cemetery. Out of respect to others, please wear a mask. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Homes and Crematory and staff is honored to serve the Marie Perrotti family. Exrpess condolences, view obituary, light a candle or send flowers at fleming-billman.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
All Souls Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.
49 West Jefferson Street
Jefferson, OH 44047
(440) 576-4055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fleming Funeral Home Jefferson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved