Marie A. Perrotti, age 73, of Jefferson, died unexpectedly Friday at the Ashtabula Co. Medical Center after being admitted in the early morning hours on Friday.She was born July 9, 1946 in Euclid, the daughter of Frank & Ursula (Rakar) Vovko and resided in Euclid before moving to Jefferson five years ago. Marie is a retired employee of Medical Mutual in Cleveland.She was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church in Euclid and the Slovenian Club. She enjoyed baking and sewing.Survivors include two daughters, Christine M. (Patrick Umphrey) Perrotti of Euclid and Anita M. (Gary) Licate of Jefferson; a step-grandson, Matthew H. Licate of Jefferson; a sister, Janet Spock of Willowick and her former husband, John M. (Pat Bradek) Perrotti of Jefferson.Her parents and a brother, F. Nicholas Vovko preceded her in death.Calling hours will be held Thursday, 6/4/20 from 6-8 PM at the Jefferson Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson with Deacon Peter Travalek of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church leading a prayer service at 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 AM at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.Social distancing will be observed during the calling hours and a limited amount of people will be able to get out of their vehicles at the cemetery. Out of respect to others, please wear a mask. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Homes and Crematory and staff is honored to serve the Marie Perrotti family. Exrpess condolences, view obituary, light a candle or send flowers at fleming-billman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 27 to May 31, 2020.