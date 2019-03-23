|
Marie A. Swatski (nee Suprinski), age 80, passed away March 21, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born Nov. 16, 1938 in Kulpmont, PA. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J.; sister of the late Albert Suprinski Jr; sister-in-law of Ruth Swatski (Louis, deceased); aunt of Lori Zarlinsky, Leonard Zarlinsky (deceased), Susan Lebson and Michelle Ober. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St. in Euclid. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions to Ss. Robert and William Parish would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019