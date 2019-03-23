Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Ss. Robert and William Parish,
367 E. 260 St.
Euclid, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Swatski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. (Suprinski) Swatski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie A. (Suprinski) Swatski Obituary
Marie A. Swatski (nee Suprinski), age 80, passed away March 21, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born Nov. 16, 1938 in Kulpmont, PA. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J.; sister of the late Albert Suprinski Jr; sister-in-law of Ruth Swatski (Louis, deceased); aunt of Lori Zarlinsky, Leonard Zarlinsky (deceased), Susan Lebson and Michelle Ober. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St. in Euclid. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions to Ss. Robert and William Parish would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now