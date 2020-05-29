Marie C. Peckis
Marie C. Peckis, age 93, of Russell Township, passed away peacefully on May 26th, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, OH to Charles and Elizabeth Curschman, and graduated from Jane Adams High School. She was a key punch operator for Park View Federal and enjoyed ceramics and making quilts for her grandchildren.Marie is survived by her children, Walter “Tom” (Helen), James, Jane Marie West, and Chuck (Theresa); six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and siblings, Janet, Carol, and Elizabeth.She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Curschman; and her brother, Bill.Private family services. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
