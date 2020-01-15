|
|
Marie Catherine Amentini, 81, of Burton, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1938 in Cleveland, the daughter of James and Jennie (Decker) Koryta. Marie was a longtime employee of Huntington National Bank. She was a member and very active for St. Edward Catholic Church in Parkman. She especially loved being with her grand and great-grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Marie is survived by her husband, Joseph Amentini; two children, Phil (Pat) Amentini and Denise (Jim) Demopoulos; six grandchildren, Stacy (Ricky) Barnauskas, Brian (Evelyn) Amentini, John and Alli Demopoulos, Samantha and Jacqueline Johnson; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Pat (Larry) Kazimour. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Sharon Amentini. Calling hours will be held 11:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 16150 Center St., Parkman, OH 44080. Burial will follow at Overlook Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in, her name, to a . Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020