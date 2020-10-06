1/1
Marie E. (Schwentker) Adie
Marie E. (Schwentker) Adie, age 94 of Mentor, passed away October 5, 2020, at Salida Woods Assisted Living in Mentor. She was born June 20, 1926, in Cleveland Heights, OH.Mrs. Adie had retired as a bank officer from the former Security Federal Savings and Loan in Cleveland. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and spending time with her dogs. She had been a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Willoughby and before that a member of St. John Lutheran Church in South Euclid.She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Susan (Michael) Sabol, Ken Schwentker, Linda (Wyn) Davey and Ruth (Warren) Magdanz; and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Adie; parents, William and Marie Schwentker; and brothers, William and Roy Schwentker.A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery, 4386 Mayfield Rd., South Euclid, OH 44121. Please meet in Section 1. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
