DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church
140 Richmond Rd.
Euclid, OH
Marie Elizabeth Lipold


1934 - 2019
Marie Elizabeth Lipold Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Elizabeth Lipold, 85, of Euclid, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 140 Richmond Rd., Euclid, at 10 a.m. Marie died Sunday, Sept. 15, at UH-Richmond Heights Hospital. She was born on Jan. 14, 1934 in Cleveland. She was a resident of Euclid for 60 years, a member of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church and choir for 50 years, and a member of S.N.P.J. She was a 1952 graduate of Jane Addams High School and worked as cafeteria manager at Euclid Central Middle School for 30 years. She enjoyed collecting figurines and milk glass, bingo, shopping and polka music. Her family and grandchildren were her greatest joy, and she loved the Lipold Christmas parties and camping in Tionesta, PA. She was a very loving, generous, strong and amazing woman. She is survived by her son, Frank A., III (wife, Lori); her grandchildren, Jessica Marie (fiancé, Greg Fleming), Jill Victoria (Christian) Powell, Maureen Therese, Colleen Rose and Frank A., IV; her great-grandchildren, Genevieve Rosemary, Theodore Franklin and Eleanor Charlotte; her sister, Lois Campbell and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A.; her parents, George R. and Lois M. (Seckel) Baird; and a brother, Richard Staats. The family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Marie on Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd. (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. Online obituary, guestbook and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
