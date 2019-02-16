Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Marie F. Ryan Obituary
Private services were held for Maria F. (nee Schmidt) Ryan, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, 88 years old, who passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at her residence.Born April 8, 1930, in Darmstadt, Germany, Maria was a resident of Lake County for the past 63 years.She was the loving mother of Yolanda Ryan and Nancy M. Lawrence; cherished grandmother of John J. (Lisa) Ryan Jr., Adam B. Ryan, Christine M. Ryan and Joshua W. Lawrence; great-grandmother of Mason Ryan, Evan Ryan, Logan Ryan and Kiley Quintero; sister of Inge (Karl) Fieldbach; and aunt of many.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John E. Ryan (2015); son, John J. Ryan Sr. (1997); parents, Ludwig and Margaret (nee Barenz) Schmidt; and siblings, Irma (Kurt, dec.) Schaaf and Freddie Schmidt.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
