1/1
Marie Parisi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Parisi (nee Butcher), age 92, passed away on September 13, 2020, at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born on March 5, 1928, in Lemont Furnace, PA, to the late George and Mary Butcher.

Marie was the beloved wife to the late Tony; dear mother of Richard, Joyce (Dennis) Johnson, Monica (Jerry) Nalipa; grandmother of Breanne (Mark), Stephanie, Anthony, Caitlin, Luke, Kyle, and Noah; great-grandmother of Lila and Hattie; sister of Ann "Toots" (Joe) Marshall, and the late Catherine, Arlene, Dorothy, Rudy, George, and Frank; aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A private mass of Christian burial was held for Marie at St. John Vianney Church in Mentor. She was laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.

Contributions in Marie's memory to St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060, would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved