Private family services for Marie V. (Vallone) Gates, 97, of Willoughby, will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020.Mrs. Gates passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.Born August 27, 1923 in New York City, she has lived in Willoughby for more than 70 years.She loved quilting, crocheting and watching birds, especially her hummingbirds. She loved to do a daily crossword puzzle, made quilts and afghans for her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.Mrs. Gates was retired from the former Ohio Rubber Company in Willoughby.Survivors are her children, Joyce (Merlin) Saxe, Barbara (Bill) Lord and Leon (Marquita) Gates; grandchildren, Deborah Mitchell, Theresa Petersen, Patricia (Mark) Wintle, Sue Wyant, Jeff Lord, Jeremy (Kimberly) Gates, Michelle (Heston) Newland, Sherry (Art) Edwards and Jacob (Melissa) Gates; 26 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and her brother, Charles Vallone. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leon Gates on January 22, 2003. Her parents, Phillip and Louise (Linhart) Vallone and siblings, Frank and Otto Vallone, Emily Parker and Louise Iavarone are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Township.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve for their care.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.