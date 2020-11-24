1/1
Marie V. Gates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private family services for Marie V. (Vallone) Gates, 97, of Willoughby, will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020.Mrs. Gates passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.Born August 27, 1923 in New York City, she has lived in Willoughby for more than 70 years.She loved quilting, crocheting and watching birds, especially her hummingbirds. She loved to do a daily crossword puzzle, made quilts and afghans for her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.Mrs. Gates was retired from the former Ohio Rubber Company in Willoughby.Survivors are her children, Joyce (Merlin) Saxe, Barbara (Bill) Lord and Leon (Marquita) Gates; grandchildren, Deborah Mitchell, Theresa Petersen, Patricia (Mark) Wintle, Sue Wyant, Jeff Lord, Jeremy (Kimberly) Gates, Michelle (Heston) Newland, Sherry (Art) Edwards and Jacob (Melissa) Gates; 26 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and her brother, Charles Vallone. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leon Gates on January 22, 2003. Her parents, Phillip and Louise (Linhart) Vallone and siblings, Frank and Otto Vallone, Emily Parker and Louise Iavarone are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Township.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve for their care.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved