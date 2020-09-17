Marija Grk (nee Cergolj) age 85, beloved wife for 61 years of Frank; loving mother of Tatijana Grk, Irene Grk and Frank J. (wife Lisa Fazio); devoted grandmother of Dennis and Allen Parsons, Arianna, Frank F. and Mario Grk and great-grandmother of 3; cherished daughter of the late Franciscae Cergolj; dearest sister of the late Dario Cergolj and sister-in-law of Stanley Grk (wife Emma, deceased), Marija and Louis Petrac and the late Milan and Vida Grk; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Marija was born on July 15, 1935 and passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2020. Marija grew up in the village of Slivje in the Primorska region of Slovenia. She moved to Paris where she married her husband Frank whom she had known from their hometown in Slovenia. In 1963, they moved to the United States and settled in Collinwood and later moved to Willoughby Hills. They were life long, devoted parishioners of St. Noel Church. Marija was a member of the Primorski Club and a great supporter of the St. Claire Riffle Club where she cooked many meals. When Marija moved to the United States, she worked as seamstress for the Richmond Brothers. She eventually retired after 30+ years as a machinist for John Dejak Tool and Die. Marija was a wonderful gardener who truly loved her apple orchard. She loved being in nature with the animals and watching birds. Marija enjoyed cooking. She was absolutely amazing and was considered the original farm to table cook. She was a very loving wife and homemaker. Marija will be remembered most as a generous, caring woman who was devoted to her faith and family. She will be forever missed.Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Noel Catholic Church 35200 Chardon Road Willoughby Hills 44094 at 10 AM. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Marija at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Sunday 3 to 7PM. Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com