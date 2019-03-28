Home

Marillyn R. Bevan, age 90, of Painesville Twp., died March 26, 2019, at Lake West Hospital after a brief illness.She was born March 2, 1929, in Wickliffe, Ohio, to the late Jeptha and Helen Fuller. Marillyn graduated from Harvey High School, Painesville, in 1948.She was employed as a school bus driver for several years for Riverside School District and afterwards, owned a successful decorating business.She is survived by son, Greg (Patty Anne), of Painesville; daughter, Heidi McKee (Andy Attina), of Mayfield Heights; sisters, Geraldine, of Leroy, and Jackie, of Texas. She also leaves 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and their families. She also leaves her dearest friends, Mr. and Mrs. Oberg, Mr. and Mrs. Landsmann, and Mrs. Hassink. Marillyn treasured their companionship and friendship always.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gerald and Jepson; sons, Timothy and William, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer; as well as former husband, William E. Bevan.Final arrangements are being handled by Blessing Cremation Center.Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve or Heartland Mentor.Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
