Funeral services for Marilyn A. (nee Arbter) Fink, 89 of Eastlake will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Willoughby Hills Evangelical Friends Church, 2846 S.O.M. Center Rd., Willoughby Hills. (Please meet at church)Mrs. Fink passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Hospice of the Western Reserve.Born August 7, 1930, in Sturgeon, Wisc., she had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County 61 years ago.Marilyn was a member of the Former Fellowship United Church of Christ. She loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards.Marilyn was the loving mother of Fred J. (Diane) Fink, Francine J. (David) Brodowski and Michael J. (Dawn) Fink; devoted grandmother of John Fink, James (Meghan) Fink, Jeffrey (C.J.) Fink, Jana (Jamie) Brindley, Joy (Santos) Alfaro, Jami (Jeff Pekarcik) Brodowski, Jason Brodowski (fiancée Carol Linnville), Michael (Hannah) Fink and Jennifer Fink; great-grandmother of 16; and sister of Charlene (Michael) Durovka. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, James F.; parents, John and Viola (nee Graf) Arbter; and siblings, Grace (Kent) Martin and Ulysses (Joyce) Arbter.Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
