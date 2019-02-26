|
|
Marilyn B. Mihalek (nee Wesbecher), age 81, of Willowick, passed away February 24, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.She was born September 16, 1937, in Cleveland, to the late Robert and Margaret Wesbecher.Marilyn was a retired bus driver for Willoughby/Eastlake School System.She was a parishioner at St. Mary Magdalene Church and was a former “Red Hat.”She is the loving wife of the late Charles T. Mihalek; mother of Cynthia Mihalek, Robert (Tina) Mihalek, Gary (Deanne) Mihalek, Daniel (Tonya) Mihalek, and the late Charles T. Mihalek, Jr.; grandmother of 12 and the late Daniel Gercar; great-grandmother of 14; sister of Lawrence (Joanne) Wesbecher and Richard (Kathy) Wesbecher; sister-in-law of Lucy Calabrese; mother-in-law of Sandy Mihalek.Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home.A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.Donations can be made to Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019