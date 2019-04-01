|
|
Marilyn Christel (nee Petrovic), age 81, of Chardon Twp., passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Born March 15, 1938, to William and Mildred (nee: Nauyokas) Petrovic, in Cleveland, she loved being a stay-at-home mom to her son, Marty. She was employed at Agresta Construction, from where she retired. Being active, she decided to go back to work part-time at Sears. Ten years later, she retired again. Marilyn loved living in the country, gardening, cooking, and spending time with friends. Her family and church always came first. She is survived by her son, Marty Christel, of Chardon Twp.; and brother, Bob (Donna) Petrovic, of Ravenna. Marilyn was preceded by her husband, William “Willy”; her parents; and her brother, Bill. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary, 401 North Street, Chardon, with burial immediately following at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. The family suggests donations to The Church of St. Mary, Chardon, 44024. Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2019