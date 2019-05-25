|
Marilyn Dalessio (nee Farinacci), beloved wife of the late Anthony for 57 years; dearest mother of Anthony (deceased)(Lisa) and Karen (David); loving Nana/Grandma of Caroline, Emily, Hannah and Mikaela; great grandmother of Lucky the Bichon Poodle; dear sister of DianneCatalioti (Joseph)(both deceased).Marilyn enjoyed cooking, spending time with her granddaughters and conversations with her dear friends: Nicki, Marie and Gloria. She also enjoyed traveling to Italy with her husband and friend Marie.Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Wednesday, May 29 St. Rita Church. Entombment Lake View Cemetery.The family will receive friends to honor and to pay one’s respects to Marilyn “a life well lived” at The DiCicco And Sons Funeral Home 5975 Mayfield Rd. Mayfield Hts., (at Lander Rd.) Tuesday 4 to 7 pm. Online condolences and guest registry www.diciccoandsonsfh.com
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019