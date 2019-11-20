|
Marilyn E. Leopardi, age 81, of Willoughby Hills, passed away November 19, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on February 20, 1938, to the late Mark and Mabel Ziegler. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her greatest joy and source of great pride was raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, dancing, and the company of her friends with a glass of wine (or two). Marilyn retired from Gould after 20 years of service. Marilyn is survived by her children, Mike (Nancy) Ptak, Debbie (Mark) Williams, and Bill (Denise) Ptak; grandchildren, Austin Ptak, Preston Ptak, Taylor Ptak, Brandon Ptak, Tommy Williams and Nicky Williams; and her twin sister, Madelyn (Richard) Priebe. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 20 years, Albert Leopardi; siblings, Stanley, Daniel, June, Marlene, Mardel, Shirley and JoAnn. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. The Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Marilyn to Cleveland Clinic’s Parkinson’s Disease Research. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 - in memory of Marilyn Leopardi, or made online at (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/giving). If using the website, please select "other" then type in the box Parkinson’s disease research. *Be sure to check the box that this is an honorary or memorial gift: Marilyn’s Leopardi's name.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 22, 2019