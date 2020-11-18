1/1
Marilyn Faye Cavet
Marilyn Faye Cavet (FKA Dilley), 68, of Mentor, OH, died peacefully on November 13, 2020, with her children by her side.Marilyn was born April 6, 1952, in Long Beach, CA. After rooting her family in Northeast Ohio, she raised seven children and eventually returned to school to become a registered nurse. Through her tireless work ethic, Marilyn served the community as a nurse for over 30 years. Her interests included family, traveling, and crafting. She loved crocheting blankets for her children and grandchildren. Her humor and generosity allowed her to cultivate many friendships, always leaving a smile on people’s faces. Marilyn’s light was an unwavering force that kept the darkness at bay. Her warmth and presence will be deeply missed and cherished by all those who were blessed to know her.Marilyn is survived by her seven children, Mary Dilley; Lorna Dilley (Peter Coffaro) and their children Sam, Faith, and Julia; Dawn Cavet (Tim DeGroot) and her children Emily and Chad Lasher; Marjorie Dilley (Phil Stone) and their children Ethan, Keaton, and Gavin; Jonathan Dilley and his children Deanna, Emma, Kyle, and Lilly; Christopher Dilley; and Bailey Dilley and her daughter Arabella. She was preceded in death by Blanche Cooley.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, OH.In lieu of flowers, as a breast cancer survivor, Marilyn would have appreciated any donations be made to the breast cancer organization of your choice. www.blessingcremation.com


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
