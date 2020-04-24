|
|
Marilyn (nee Gabor) Gregory, 64, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away April 20, 2020. She was born August 8, 1955 to Edward H and Anita (nee Ford) Gabor in Madison, Ohio. She attended Madison High School and graduated from Lake Erie College. Marilyn married Joe L. Gregory on October 3, 1992 in Madison. She had resided in Punta Gorda with her husband since 1997. Marilyn was employed by the Perfection Corporation, Things Remembered, Marriott Management Services and the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida where she served as Health and Wellness Coordinator. She volunteered as a SHIP SHINE Medicare Advocate and served on the Board of Directors for the Senior Friendship Centers. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda.She is survived by her husband, Joe; her mother, Anita Gabor; brothers, Terry (Fran) Gabor and David (Tammy) Gabor; many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family, Kelly, Doak, Kayla and Stephanie Pfaff and Scott and Kristin Gregory.At her request, there will be no services. Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to a . Internment will take place at the Madison Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Ohio at a later date.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.comor at kays-ponger.com .
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020