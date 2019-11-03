Home

Marilyn Houlahan (nee Guarino) age 81, passed away Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Brian Houlahan; loving mother of Kathleen (Sam) Houlahan Bonsignore, Thomas Houlahan and Sally (James) Houlahan Liosi; devoted grandmother of Sam & Nick Bonsignore, Cory Houlahan and Gabriella, Jimmy & Malise Liosi; beloved daughter of the late Roxie and Helen (nee Zelinski) Guarino. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 521 Broadway Ave., Bedford, OH (440-232-1441). Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Maple Hts, OH. (all to meet at church.) Interment at Bedford Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Marilyn's name to Holy Family Hospice, 6707 State Road Parma, Ohio 44134www.johnsonromito.com
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
