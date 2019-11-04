Home

Marilyn J. Bash

Marilyn J. Bash, age 87, of Madison, died November 1, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born September 2, 1932 in Sebring, OH, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Haines) May. A former resident of Mentor, Marilyn graduated from Kent State University and worked for over 40 years as an accountant. After retiring, she moved to Edgewater, FL, where she lived for 22 years, before returning to reside in Madison. She loved boating and was a longtime member of the Fairport Harbor Yacht Club. She enjoyed traveling and was so proud she had visited all 50 states. She was an avid reader and liked her crosswords. Sunsets over Lake Erie were special for her too. She is survived by her children, Edward S. (Judy) Bash of Madison, Carol J. (David) Thompson of Tracy, CA, Beverly R. (Vern) Victoria of Wappingers Falls, NY; sister, Dorothy Oyster of Alliance; grandchildren, Jay Victoria, Deanna Victoria, Nicholas Thompson and Anna Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond S. Bash (2012); sisters, Marjorie Legros, Catherine Wurgler, Mary Ann Rudolph. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Behm Family Funeral home is handling arrangements. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
