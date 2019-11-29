|
Marilyn J. Kulwin, age 75, cherished daughter of the late Bernard and Mary (nee Vidmar) Kulwin; dearest sister of Bernie (wife Carol); dear aunt of David Kulwin (wife Bonnie), Theresa Hargrove (husband Rich), Lori Deselms (husband Derek), Wendi Waldorf (husband Keith) and great-aunt of Alex, Stephanie, Aiden and Olivia; beloved partner of the late Bill Kyle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marilyn to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, Inc., 2831 Prospect Ave. E, Cleveland, OH 44115 or Ss. Robert & William Catholic Parish. Marilyn was born on September 18, 1944 and passed away on November 25, 2019. She was born and raised in Cleveland and graduated from Ss. Robert and William Elementary School and Euclid High School in 1962. She attended Ohio State University. Marilyn was a lifelong parishioner of Ss. Robert and William Parish and was vey active within the church and community. She worked as a travel agent and specialized in planning trips to both Slovenia and Croatia. Marilyn was an avid reader and always had a book in her hand. She loved to travel and was well-organized. Marilyn had a true knack for decorating and always made sure to send a meaningful handwritten note to family and friends. She was a very loving and caring woman. Marilyn adored giving gifts and put a lot of thought into what she bought for everyone. She will be forever missed.Relatives and friends are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Ss. Robert & William Catholic Parish, 367 E. 260th St., Euclid, OH 44132 at 10 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Marilyn at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road(between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Tuesday 3 to 7 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019