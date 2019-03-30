Home

Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Marilyn Jean Kucha


Marilyn Jean Kucha Obituary
Marilyn Jean Kucha, 62, of Chardon, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at UH Seidman Medical Center in Cleveland. She was born June 9, 1956, in Chardon, to Nicholas and Niva (Shrock) Kucha. She was a graduate of Cardinal High School in 1974. Marilyn was a bank teller for National City Bank for many years. She enjoyed working outside in the flower gardens, loved wildlife, and would be able to tell you what type of bird just by their song. She would work effortlessly to help anyone and everyone who was in need of a helping hand. She will be sadly missed by her mother, Niva Kucha of Chardon; sister, Sandra (Keith) Kamp of Hambden; brother, Richard Kucha of Newton Falls; niece, Audra Bowers; nephews, Michael Bowers and Nick Kamp; and a great-nephew, Aiden Levstek. She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Kucha; and her sister, Carolyn Lynn Bowers. A Private family Funeral Service was held. Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield assisted the family with her arrangements. Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
