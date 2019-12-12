|
|
Marilyn K. Wagner (nee Verhoff), age 64, passed away December 11, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. She is the beloved wife of Don Wagner; loving mother of Victor (Ashley Harper) Wagner and Matthew Wagner; grandmother; and sister of Nancy, Gary, Rick, Rene and the late Dennis Verhoff; sister-in-law of Rick (Elizabeth Wheeler), Diane (Wendell Walls), Steve (Nancy), Dan (Joyce) and the late Vickie (Steve) Oslos. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Parish, 140 Richmond Rd., in Euclid. Interment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Gathering Place, 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood, Ohio 44122.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019