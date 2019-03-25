|
Services for Marilyn L. (Hein) Fletterich, 97, of Madison, formerly of Willoughby, will be at 12 Noon on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 12 noon on Friday, prior to the service.Mrs. Fletterich passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at The Lantern of Madison. Born June 13, 1921 in Cleveland, she had lived in Willoughby for 15 years before moving to Madison two years ago.Mrs. Fletterich was a volunteer organist at the former Halle Brothers Department Store in Cleveland, and taught piano and organ lessons for several years.She was an artist, an avid piano player and writer. She was nature and animal lover, and an excellent mariner for 20 years alongside her husband on their sailboat Mari Fe.Survivors are her daughter, DeeAnn Tokar; son, Mitchell (Cheryl) Fletterich; grandchildren, Maria (William) Camperchioli, Deborah (Harold) Riffle, Chadwick (Shannon) Fletterich, Graham Fletterich, Lauren (Andrew) Hocker and Sarah Fletterich; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Anthony, Danielle, Angela, Lon, Camille, Jessie, Amanda and Isla. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Martin, in 2007; and her son, Dennis, in 2009. Her twin-brother, Robert Andrew Hein, and great-grandson, Terry, are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens following the service on Friday.
