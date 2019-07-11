|
|
Services for Marilyn M. (Hay) Wells, 72, of Concord Township, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Beverly L. Wrobel will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Wells passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born September 20, 1946 in Chicago, IL, she was a longtime Lake County resident. She was a member of Mentor United Methodist Church, and enjoyed gardening, flowers, hummingbirds, trips to Hilton Head Island, and decorating the house. Mrs. Wells was employed as an office manager. Survivors are her husband of 47 years, Norman K. Wells; daughter, Gretchen K. Roberts; granddaughter, Mackenzie L. Roberts; and sister, Nancy Petzoldt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence J. Hay and Isabelle (Reetzke) Curtin. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060-5874.
Published in The News-Herald on July 13, 2019