Marilyn Mirwald, 76, of Madison, passed away at home, Friday, Novemeber 27, 2020. She was born in Cleveland to Joseph and Rosemary (Somajtes) Glovitch, January 16, 1944. Marilyn married Michael Mirwald in 1983.Marilyn was a kind, loving, talented and artistic soul. Her family was her number one priority. She loved nature and was a proud former member of the Western Reserve Herb Society and also was an accomplished Master Gardner. She was a seamstress, she could sew everything from drapes to poodle skirts to prom dresses and wedding gowns! She loved to paint things that she saw in nature, the flora and fauna around her lifelong home in Lake County were often her subjects.The highlight of Marilyn's year was Christmas! She was the first person that many of us knew to put a Christmas tree up in every room. As beautiful as she decorated her home for Christmas, the best gift that any of us could hope for, was a plate of her home made Christmas cookies! Irresistible and delicious, she would start baking in early December and was known to store them in a locked freezer to keep her family from indulging too soon! Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend. It was, indeed, our good fortune to have her cross our path in this life.Godspeed, Marilyn! May a chorus of angels welcome you with resounding joy!She leaves behind husband, Michael; children, Patty Orley, Sandy Sabel, John Lackner, Mike Lackner, Jason Mirwald, Raymond Mirwald, Julie Cooper; grandchildren, Jimmy Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Philiip Orley, Jason Mirwald, Jr., Christopher Mirwald, Ashlyn Mirwald; great grandchild, Jason Mirwald; sisters, Rose Luse and Linda Murphy. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and brother Joseph Glovitch.Contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd #10, Cleveland, OH 44131.