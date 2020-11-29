1/1
Marilyn Mirwald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Mirwald, 76, of Madison, passed away at home, Friday, Novemeber 27, 2020. She was born in Cleveland to Joseph and Rosemary (Somajtes) Glovitch, January 16, 1944. Marilyn married Michael Mirwald in 1983.Marilyn was a kind, loving, talented and artistic soul. Her family was her number one priority. She loved nature and was a proud former member of the Western Reserve Herb Society and also was an accomplished Master Gardner. She was a seamstress, she could sew everything from drapes to poodle skirts to prom dresses and wedding gowns! She loved to paint things that she saw in nature, the flora and fauna around her lifelong home in Lake County were often her subjects.The highlight of Marilyn’s year was Christmas! She was the first person that many of us knew to put a Christmas tree up in every room. As beautiful as she decorated her home for Christmas, the best gift that any of us could hope for, was a plate of her home made Christmas cookies! Irresistible and delicious, she would start baking in early December and was known to store them in a locked freezer to keep her family from indulging too soon! Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend. It was, indeed, our good fortune to have her cross our path in this life.Godspeed, Marilyn! May a chorus of angels welcome you with resounding joy!She leaves behind husband, Michael; children, Patty Orley, Sandy Sabel, John Lackner, Mike Lackner, Jason Mirwald, Raymond Mirwald, Julie Cooper; grandchildren, Jimmy Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Philiip Orley, Jason Mirwald, Jr., Christopher Mirwald, Ashlyn Mirwald; great grandchild, Jason Mirwald; sisters, Rose Luse and Linda Murphy. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and brother Joseph Glovitch.Contributions may be made in Marilyn’s name to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd #10, Cleveland, OH 44131.Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved