Born August 16, 1940, Marilyn passed on to Heaven January 19, 2020. Originally from Painesville, Ohio, Marilyn lived in Fort Myers, Florida for the past 40 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Betty George; and her sister Kathleen “Cookie” Corrigan.She is survived by her brother Richard George of Mentor; sister Nancy George Michalson of New York; four children, Nancy DiFranco, Mary Buckner, Andrew Buckner Jr. and Peggy Buckner. Marilyn is also survived by the lights of her life, the beat of her heart, her grandchildren and great grandchildren."Grammy" as they called her had 12 grandchildren: Adam, Joey and Dominic DiFranco, Sean Ball, Amanda Buckner-Wood, Andrew III, Ashley, Austin, Hailee and Courtney Buckner, Chad and Morgan Baker. She also had 3 great grandchildren: Savannah and Sean Michael Ball and Jude DiFranco.Marilyn passed peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020