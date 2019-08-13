|
|
Marilyn B. Yanulaitis, age 72, passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born in Cleveland on November 21, 1946 to the late George and Clara Renz.Marilyn was the beloved wife of Edward Yanulaitis for 52 years, a loving mother of Gregory Yanulaitis, Kristina (Daniel) Krsolovic; and a cherished grandmother of Joseph, Brandon and Kyle.Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019