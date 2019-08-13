News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Yanulaitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Yanulaitis


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Yanulaitis Obituary
Marilyn B. Yanulaitis, age 72, passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born in Cleveland on November 21, 1946 to the late George and Clara Renz.Marilyn was the beloved wife of Edward Yanulaitis for 52 years, a loving mother of Gregory Yanulaitis, Kristina (Daniel) Krsolovic; and a cherished grandmother of Joseph, Brandon and Kyle.Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now