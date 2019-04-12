|
Marinka Skubitz (nee Dolenc) age 86, beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Helena Dragar (husband Peter) and Edward; devoted grandmother of Michael (wife Jessica), Daniel (wife Kelley) and Thomas Dragar (wife Amanda); great-grandmother of Benjamin, William, Emily, Nicholas, Charlotte, Reed Dragar; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Helena (nee Schiffrer) Dolenc; dearest sister of Milena Stropnik (husband Jozef, deceased) and the late Ivanka Sodnik (husband Michael, deceased), Joseph Dolenc (wife Silva); dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Marinka was born in Kranj, Slovenia on April 25, 1932, and passed away peacefully April 11, 2019. She was a resident of Willoughby Hills, OH since 1976 and formerly Cleveland. Marinka arrived in Minnesota from Slovenia in 1949 then came to Cleveland in 1952.She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church on Holmes Ave. Marinka belonged to Pristava. She attended school in Slovenia. Marinka was a seamstress and worked at Richmond Brothers and GM.She enjoyed sewing and making clothes. Marinka loved to cook and bake. She especially loved her Polkas. Marinka will be remembered as hard working, friendly and devoted to her family. She was very smart and had a dry sense of humor. Marinka always stayed up on current events and was proud to be an American. She will be greatly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Marinka to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Relatives and friends are requested to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial in memory of Marinka on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at All Souls Cemetery.Arrangements by Zevnik Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019