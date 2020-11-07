1/1
Mario J. Muruszack
Mario J. Muruszack, 89, of Wickliffe, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Pine Grove Nursing Home in Geneva.Born Aug. 29, 1931, in Iselin, Pa., he had been a resident of Lake County for 61 years.Mario was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed visiting the Wickliffe Senior Center and casinos.Mr. Muruszack had worked as a bus driver for the Wickliffe City Schools.Mario was the beloved husband of 68 years to Betty June (nee Robertson) Muruszack; loving father of Teresa J. (Tim) Rosian; cherished grandfather of Amanda McKeever, Bridget McKeever, and Richard (Kayla) Rosian; and great-grandfather of Joshua, Jacob and Eleanora.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gilda Maria (nee Manzani) Muruszack.Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at Perry Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
November 7, 2020
Dear Betty and Terry and family, we are so sorry to hear about Mario's passing. He always seemed to have a smile for everyone. Love, Judy and Terry Strong
Judith Strong
Friend
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
