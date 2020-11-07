Mario J. Muruszack, 89, of Wickliffe, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Pine Grove Nursing Home in Geneva.Born Aug. 29, 1931, in Iselin, Pa., he had been a resident of Lake County for 61 years.Mario was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed visiting the Wickliffe Senior Center and casinos.Mr. Muruszack had worked as a bus driver for the Wickliffe City Schools.Mario was the beloved husband of 68 years to Betty June (nee Robertson) Muruszack; loving father of Teresa J. (Tim) Rosian; cherished grandfather of Amanda McKeever, Bridget McKeever, and Richard (Kayla) Rosian; and great-grandfather of Joshua, Jacob and Eleanora.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gilda Maria (nee Manzani) Muruszack.Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at Perry Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.