Mario Matijasic, 86, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, at Lake West Medical Center, surrounded by his family.He was a quiet soul that lived for the people he loved. He enjoyed nothing more than his weekends with his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.He is survived by his loving wife, Marija; his brother, Aldo; daughters, Radmila Soric (Krsto) and Doriana Lapic (Mike); his grandchildren, Mate Soric and Kristina Soric-Monta (Matt); and his great-grandchildren, Mia, Ava, and Eliana Soric. He is preceded in death by his parents, Katarina and Petar; his sons, Mario and Dorijano; and his brother, Gino. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Mario at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Friday, March 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th St., Cleveland (please meet at church). Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357.