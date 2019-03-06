News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Matijasic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Matijasic

Obituary Condolences

Mario Matijasic Obituary
Mario Matijasic, 86, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, at Lake West Medical Center, surrounded by his family.He was a quiet soul that lived for the people he loved. He enjoyed nothing more than his weekends with his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.He is survived by his loving wife, Marija; his brother, Aldo; daughters, Radmila Soric (Krsto) and Doriana Lapic (Mike); his grandchildren, Mate Soric and Kristina Soric-Monta (Matt); and his great-grandchildren, Mia, Ava, and Eliana Soric. He is preceded in death by his parents, Katarina and Petar; his sons, Mario and Dorijano; and his brother, Gino. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Mario at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Friday, March 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 E. 40th St., Cleveland (please meet at church). Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
Download Now