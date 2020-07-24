1/1
Mario Spinosa
1933 - 2020
Funeral Mass for Mario Spinosa, 87, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Father Tom Elsasser will officiate. Mr. Spinosa passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence with his family at his side. Born Jan. 1, 1933, in Introdacqua, Abruzzo, Italy, he had lived in Columbus before moving to Lake County 50 years ago. Mario was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor and was former active member of the Men’s Club at the church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Italian American Club of Lake County. He was an avid bowler, golfer and was a watch maker. Mario was a retired member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 95. He was the beloved husband of 59 ½ years to Antoinette M. (nee DeGennaro) Spinosa; loving father of Pasquale “Pat” (Faith, nee Hare) Spinosa, Anna Maria (Larry) Lucas, and Caterina Maria (David) Birtley; cherished grandfather of Nicole Antoinette Spinosa, Neil Smith, Nicole Smith, Mario Vincent Spinosa, Gabrielle Marie Lucas, Larry John Lucas Jr., Arial Maria Birtley and Nathan David Birtley; great-grandfather of Vincent Thomas Spinosa; brother of Filomena Silvestri; and brother-in-law of Annine Spinosa. Mario was preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale and Liberta (nee DeCeasre) Spinosa; brothers, Michael and Joseph Spinosa; and brother-in-law, Guidone Silvestri. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
