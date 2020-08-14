1/1
Marion Blyth Duz
Visitation for Marion Blyth (Morrison) Duz, 86, of Willoughby, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Marion passed away on August 12, 2020, at her home in Willoughby surrounded by her family. Born November 4, 1933 in Rutherglen, Scotland, she has lived in Willoughby for the past 72 years. Marion retired many years ago from Precision Metalsmiths, Inc. in Euclid, where she worked in the accounting department. After she retired from Precision Metalsmiths, Inc. she enjoyed spending her time playing tennis, cooking, baking (she was known for her Scottish Shortbread), painting, and taking trips back home to Scotland. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Survivors are her daughters, Lynn Blyth (John) Kraizel and Jennifer Rose (Kevin) Brooks; grandchildren, Madeline (Michael) Oswalt, William, and Stephen Kraizel Kasie, Joshua and Jacob Brooks; and great-grandson, Benjamin Robert Oswalt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert G. Duz, on April 12, 2019. Her parents, William and Marion (Corbett) Morrison, are also deceased. Private family interment will be in Willoughby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd. #403, Independence, OH 44131, or Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
AUG
22
Service
03:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
