Marion C. Guhde (nee Joss), age 97 of Mentor, passed away peacefully at home October 6, 2020. She was born September 18, 1923 in Cleveland to the late John and Julia (nee Jung) Joss. She is proceeded in death by the love of her life, Donald K. Guhde.Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and eight children and all her family and being involved in all of their activities. Marion was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed crocheting, making blankets for each grandchild and great grandchild. In her later years, she volunteered over 10,000 hours at Lake Hospital System, she sang in the choir at the Mentor Senior Center and worked at JC Penney. She was a life-long Browns, Indians and Buckeyes fan. She was a collector of bird statues, butterfly pins, Santa Claus mementos, and adored John Wayne Movies.She is survived by her children, John (Rita Montgomery), Michael (Diane), Joan (Ronald, deceased) Breese, Donna, Edward, Rita, Paul (Karen) and Joseph “Joey”; cherished grandmother of Denise (Mark) Zervos, Edward Brown, Monica (Shawn) Rosa, Gerad Guhde, Brigid Guhde, Michael (Diana) Guhde, Sara Breese, Cpt. Jonathan (Dr. Kelsea) Breese USAF, Brendan Mangello, Paul “PJ” Guhde, and Erik Guhde; beloved great grandmother of Hailey, Kayla, Lola, Mia, Carter, Gianna and Arianna.Friends will be received on Sunday October 11, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. Willoughby, Ohio 44094. (MASKS REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday October 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd, Mentor, OH. Burial will immediately follow at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon in Ohio.In lieu of flowers our family would appreciate donations to The Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Marion and Donald Guhde were extremely grateful for Deepwood, a long-term residence that has become home to their son, Joey. Our entire family supports the mission of Deepwood to enrich, empower and advocate for persons with disabilities.