Marion “Mac” McGee, age 89 of Mentor, passed away October 25, 2019, at Briar Hill Health Care Residence in Middlefield. He was born August 30, 1930, in Folsom, WV.Mr. McGee had worked as a millwright for the former Diamond Shamrock for over 27 years, he also had worked as a welder for Chase Brass and most recently as a driver for Laketran. He had served as a medic in the U.S. Army, with the rank of Sergeant during the Korean War, receiving a Bronze Star for his service. He enjoyed making knives, lighthouses, as well as going fishing and gambling.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Esther (Cain); daughters, Linda (Mark Wissmueller) Kane and Pam (Paul) Roniger; grandsons, Brian (Heather) Stegmayer and Kevin (Brittany) Stegmayer; great-grandson, Henry Stegmayer; sister, Wanda (Charles) Bates and many other loving family members.He was preceded in death by his grandson Lucas Kane; parents, Carl and Lillian McGee and brothers, Fred, Glen, David, Alan, and Frank.A graveside service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet in Section 28.The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. McGee’s memory in care of the Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060, online at www.lakehumane.org/ or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donateOffer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019