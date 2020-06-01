Funeral Mass for Marion Ray Blake, 94, of Willowick, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Father Steve Breck will officiate. Mr. Blake passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in Willowick. Born July 31, 1925, in Corpus Christi, Texas, he had been a resident of Lake County for 62 years. Marion was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, and member of American Legion Post 678 in Willowick. He also loved gardening and enjoyed deer hunting. He was the loving father of Soozie Eastabrooks (Ralph Gromek), John R. (Leslie) Blake, James “Jimmy” (Jeneane) Blake; father-in-law, Ed Rennie; former father-in-law of Roger Eastabrooks; cherished grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of eight; brother of Billie Ruth Mayfield; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie F. (nee Ulle) Blake; daughter, Patty Rennie; parents, Marion P. and Lorraine (nee Ray) Blake; and sister, Beverly (Charlie, dec.) Rhyne. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon- Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.