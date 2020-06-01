Marion Ray Blake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Mass for Marion Ray Blake, 94, of Willowick, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Father Steve Breck will officiate. Mr. Blake passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in Willowick. Born July 31, 1925, in Corpus Christi, Texas, he had been a resident of Lake County for 62 years. Marion was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, and member of American Legion Post 678 in Willowick. He also loved gardening and enjoyed deer hunting. He was the loving father of Soozie Eastabrooks (Ralph Gromek), John R. (Leslie) Blake, James “Jimmy” (Jeneane) Blake; father-in-law, Ed Rennie; former father-in-law of Roger Eastabrooks; cherished grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of eight; brother of Billie Ruth Mayfield; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie F. (nee Ulle) Blake; daughter, Patty Rennie; parents, Marion P. and Lorraine (nee Ray) Blake; and sister, Beverly (Charlie, dec.) Rhyne. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon- Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved