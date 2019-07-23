|
|
Marion Setele Greco, age 84, Hollywood, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born February 20th, in Cleveland, OH, she was a graduate of Andrews School for Girls and then Kent State University. Marion worked at TRW in Euclid, met and married Gene Greco, where they then moved to South Florida to live and start a family. While also being a wife, mother, and grandmother, she established a career in banking, spanning over 25 years before retiring. Marion is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene; and her brother, James Setele. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Forsberg, of Lakeline, OH; daughters, Susan Greco, of Hollywood, FL, Ellen Greco-Masanz and son-in-law, Jeff Masanz, of Cooper City, FL; grandchildren, Taylor, Dylan, and Ashley; and many other family members that she loved and cherished. Marion’s final resting place is in Hollywood, FL but she will always be a “Buckeye.”
Published in News-Herald on July 25, 2019