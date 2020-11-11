1/1
Marjean Lawson
Lifelong Painesville resident, Marjean Lawson, age 88, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born April 30, 1932 in Painesville, Ohio to the late David and Annie (Nicholson) Williams.Mrs. Lawson married her late husband, Raymond Lawson, Jr. in 1954 in Butler, Georgia. She was a devoted member of St. John Baptist Church located in Painesville. She retired from the Carlisle's Department Store as a long-standing Sales Associate.She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Lisa Lynn (E. Douglas) Hayes and Ragina Ranay (Gilbert, Sr.) Worthy; 6 grandsons; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Bland; several nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lawson, Jr.; sisters, Ann T. Becks and Katy Mae Williams; sister-in-love, Nancy Darden; brothers James Askew and Albert Askew.In order to provide for proper social distancing and outside ventilation, a graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, November 13th at Riverside Cemetery, 398 Riverside Drive, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Face masks mandatory.Memorial contributions are suggested to Broadmoor School, 8090 Broadmoor Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060.

Published in News-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
