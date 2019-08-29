News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church
9114 Lakeshore Blvd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Fellows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Fellows


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie A. Fellows Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie A. Fellows, 89, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH. Friends will be received 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3rd at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.Marjorie was born February 27, 1930 in Osceola, Wisconsin to Leo and Agnes (St. Marie) Madden. She passed away August 28, 2019 in Cleveland.Marjorie was a waitress at the May Company for many years. She was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church, Sparklers Ladies Auxiliary of the Mentor Headlands Fire Department, and the East Side Irish American Club. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family and friends.Marjorie is survived by her children, Patricia (Ernie) Van Allen, Kevin (Helene) Fellows and Jo Ellen (Russell) Hummerick; grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Cross, Courtney (Mat) Swihart, Kristina (Daniel) Zimmerman, Rebecca Rackmill and Brad (Lindsay) Rackmill.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Fellows; her parents; brothers, John Leslie “Les” Madden and Patrick Madden; and sister, Rosemary Regula.In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now