Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie A. Fellows, 89, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH. Friends will be received 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3rd at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.Marjorie was born February 27, 1930 in Osceola, Wisconsin to Leo and Agnes (St. Marie) Madden. She passed away August 28, 2019 in Cleveland.Marjorie was a waitress at the May Company for many years. She was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church, Sparklers Ladies Auxiliary of the Mentor Headlands Fire Department, and the East Side Irish American Club. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family and friends.Marjorie is survived by her children, Patricia (Ernie) Van Allen, Kevin (Helene) Fellows and Jo Ellen (Russell) Hummerick; grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Cross, Courtney (Mat) Swihart, Kristina (Daniel) Zimmerman, Rebecca Rackmill and Brad (Lindsay) Rackmill.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Fellows; her parents; brothers, John Leslie “Les” Madden and Patrick Madden; and sister, Rosemary Regula.In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019