Funeral Mass for Marjorie A. (Klim) Minardo of Tiffin, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland. Father Marty Polito will officiate. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Marge passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Tiffin. She was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Cleveland, and married the love of her life, Michael F. Minardo Aug. 10, 1945, in Cleveland. He preceded her in death Dec. 15, 1973. Marge will be greatly missed by her beloved children, Michael (Donna) Minardo of Willoughby, Bernadette (James) Wilson of Tiffin, and Kenneth (Michelle) Minardo of Eastlake; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with one-on-the-way; sister, Delores Klim of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; half-sister, Marlene Marquette of Littleton, Colo.; brother-in-law, Anthony (Kay) Minardo of Willowick; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Minardo of Mentor and Betty Minardo of Renton, Wash. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Eva (Bukovinski) and Thomas Marquette; father and stepmother, Andrew and Hattie Klim; infant daughter; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Richard McCarthy; in-laws, George and Mary Minardo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Angie Minardo, Leonard Minardo, Kay and Pat Federico, twins Joseph and Angelo Minardo, Joseph Minardo, Oscar Parsons of Florida; and many cousins.Marge’s first job at age 14 was at Woolworth’s. She was also employed at Reliance Electric and Harvest House. After many years of waitressing, she finally retired from Woolworth’s Restaurant and relocated to Tiffin in 2001. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Church in Cleveland and St. Joseph Church and The Legion of Mary in Tiffin. Marge loved to travel to Las Vegas, Italy and Florida. She enjoyed bingo, Rummikube, and coloring. Nothing gave her more joy than holding a new grandbaby and celebrating at family gatherings. Marge was humble, unselfish and wise. She lived to serve and love others and always looked for the best in people and situations. Marge was quick to forgive and forget, and always had a smile and kind word. She was devoted to The Lord and her Church. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The of Ohio, 30775 Bainbridge Rd., Suite 210, Solon, OH 44139 (216) 359-7152. To leave condolences for the family, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019