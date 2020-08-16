1/1
Marjorie Anne (Colwell) Kozar
Marjorie Anne Kozar (nee Colwell), age 88 of Twinsburg, formerly of Willowick, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Marjorie was the beloved wife of the late Mike J. Kozar, Jr.; loving mother of Michael (Linda) Kozar and Michelle (Don) Novosel; cherished grandmother of Katie (Dan) Venzin, Lauren Kozar, Ryan Novosel and Mackenzie Novosel; great grandmother of Eden Venzin; dear sister of Nancy Lockard and the late Fred ("Boots", surviving) Colwell and John Mattie; dear aunt and great aunt. Due to the pandemic no services will be held. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Marjorie's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org). Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.comJohnson-Romito Funeral Home

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
