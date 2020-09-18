Marjorie C. Zinsmeister, 94 of Middlefield, passed away at her home Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born in Barnesville, Ohio June 19, 1926, daughter of the late William A. and Nada (Wiley) Crawford. She graduated from High School and worked in Barnesville. She also held jobs in Columbus, OH, Chicago, IL, Mentor, OH and in Geauga County, OH. She retired in August of 2000 after 19 years in the office of Geauga Board of Commissioners. In 1953 she met Rev. Robert Zinsmeister and married August 28, 1955. Together they served churches in Quaker City, Batesville, Salesville, Salem, Chicago, Mentor Headlands, and Middlefield. She enjoyed music, traveling, reading, and visiting the Amish stores in the Middlefield area. Marjorie felt richly blessed by a wonderful family, interesting challenging jobs that brought many people into her life, especially her husband Bob for almost 59 years. All because of a loving God, faithful Redeemer and Saviour, Jesus Christ who was in her life for as long as she can recall.She is survived by her brother William (Barbara) Crawford, her sister-in-law Beverly Crawford, two nephews, two nieces, three great nephews and a great niece,4 great-great nieces, 1 great-great nephew, and more family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, her brother Robert, sister-in-law Nancy Crawford and niece Tammy Crawford.Ca
lling hours will be held 11:00 AM until her Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield. Burial will follow at Middlefield Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.slyffh.com