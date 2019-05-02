Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie E. Bodkin, 92, will be 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, Ohio (Please meet at church).

Friends will be received 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5th at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville.

Mrs. Bodkin was born March 26, 1927 in Cleveland to Joseph and Marjorie Hahn.

She passed away May 1, 2019 at West Medical Center in Willoughby. Marjorie was a resident of Mentor.

She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and was employed in the Nutrition Services Department at the former Lake East Hospital in Painesville for over 22 years. She loved to interact with her friends at the Mentor Senior Center.

Marjorie enjoyed her family, the Cleveland Indians, Star Trek, and her two cats, River and Freedom.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Mary (James) Penko, Deborah (David) Skold, and Patricia (Anthony) Bodkin-Sajovic; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dan) Lotz, Cory Skold; and brother, Thomas (Nancy) Hahn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Bodkin; her parents; and brother, Richard (Faye) Hahn. Published in The News-Herald on May 3, 2019