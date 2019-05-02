News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Bodkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie E. Bodkin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie E. Bodkin Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie E. Bodkin, 92, will be 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, Ohio (Please meet at church).
Friends will be received 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5th at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville.
Mrs. Bodkin was born March 26, 1927 in Cleveland to Joseph and Marjorie Hahn.
She passed away May 1, 2019 at West Medical Center in Willoughby. Marjorie was a resident of Mentor.
She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and was employed in the Nutrition Services Department at the former Lake East Hospital in Painesville for over 22 years. She loved to interact with her friends at the Mentor Senior Center.
Marjorie enjoyed her family, the Cleveland Indians, Star Trek, and her two cats, River and Freedom.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Mary (James) Penko, Deborah (David) Skold, and Patricia (Anthony) Bodkin-Sajovic; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dan) Lotz, Cory Skold; and brother, Thomas (Nancy) Hahn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Bodkin; her parents; and brother, Richard (Faye) Hahn.
Published in The News-Herald on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now