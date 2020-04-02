|
Marjorie “Marge” Green was the daughter of George and Dorothy (Tamblyn) Wendorff, born on February 7, 1932, in Cleveland and passed away March 26, 2020, at Vista Springs in Concord Township at the age of 88 years old. Graveside services for Marge were held at Mentor Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church. Marge graduated from Mentor High School in 1949. Upon graduation, she started her career at Rayon, was a teller at Lake County National Bank, Lake National Bank, Bank One, Chase Bank, and after retirement, worked at Chardon Oil. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville and spent countless hours volunteering her time there. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was sure to attend all of their events. Marge looked forward to watching all Cleveland sports. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a true animal lover. Marge is survived by her daughter, Carol (Sean) McDonough; sons, Rev. Robert (Kathleen) Green, and Donald (Jodi) Green; grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Jewett, Stacey (Jason) Jasulevich, Stephanie (Denver) Gildersleeve, Andrew (Sara) Green, Hannah (Matthew) Hlavacek, Makita McDonough, Leah Green, and Gavin Green; eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved orange cats, Mister and Ozzie. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her oldest son, John Green. Contributions in Marge’s name may be sent to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, Ohio 44072 or to Our Shepherd Lutheran School, 508 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020