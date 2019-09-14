|
|
Marjorie Hamann Hill passed away at University Hospital on September 11, following injuries sustained from a car crash.Marjorie was born November 16, 1935 and raised in Willoughby Ohio. She was a 1953 graduate of Willoughby Union High and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Ohio Wesleyan University. After a brief marriage to A. Lee Tinsler, she enjoyed 50 years of marriage with Edson Clark Hill. She and Clark lived in Concord Twp. where she was living her best life as a wife, homemaker, and mother.Marj was a much loved member of East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church in Kirtland, Ohio, where she served as the choir director for over 25 years.She was also the leader of the Browning Singers, a song group at Browning Senior Center in Willoughby.She loved music and playing the piano and had a gift for finding just the right piece of music for any occasion.In addition to her love of music, Marjorie was the proud animal-mom to several cats and Gordon Setters over the years. She loved animals, bird watching, playing Scrabble, watching Jeopardy! and taking annual trips with both her high school girlfriends and her daughters.Marj lived the past four years with stage four lung cancer and was very grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff for the care she received at Mentor's Seidman Cancer Center.Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Edson Clark Hill; daughters, Brenda Tinsler Dillane (Gary Cole) and Hannah Hill (David Schaberg); sister, Shirley Copeland; and grandchildren, Ciaran, Spencer and Harper; as well as seven nieces.A memorial service is planned for 4pm., September 21, 2019 at East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church in Kirtland, Ohio. All are welcome.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the church.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019