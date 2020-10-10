1/1
Marjorie L. Priebe
Marjorie L. Priebe, age 91, passed away at her residence in Painesville, on October 9, 2020. She was born July 8, 1929 in Saginaw, Michigan to Holbert and Adelia (Edinger) Alcorn.Marjorie was a homemaker and enjoyed needlework and her flower gardens.She was previously a member of Calvary Fellowship Baptist Church in Painesville and currently a member of TriCounty Bible Church in Madison, Ohio. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Vivian (Ron) Komendat, Debbie (Phillip) Cottos, Susan (Ron) Weigel, and Arlene (Robert) Harris; son, Larry (Bobbi) Priebe; sisters, Betty and Violet; fourteen grandchildren and twenty five great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard Priebe; parents; brothers, Richard Alcorn & Bobby Alcorn and sister, Milly.Family and friends will be received Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 4-7 PM at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. The funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, Oct. 14 at TriCounty Bible Church, 2946 Burns Rd., Madison with viewing 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is suggested.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
TriCounty Bible Church
1 entry
October 10, 2020
Really sorry to hear about you mom. My prayers are with you all during this hard time.
Larry Jones
Larry Jones
Friend
